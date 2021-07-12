CID Takes Over Suvendu Adhikari’s Security Personnel Subhabrata Chakraborty's Death Case

In the latest development into the alleged suicide case of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's then-bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday took over the case. This comes after Subhabrata Chakraborty's wife Suparna Chakraborty had filed a fresh complaint under Contai police station.

West Bengal | CID takes over the case of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s security personnel Subhabrata Chakraborty's death. A few days ago, the deceased’s wife, Suparna Chakrabarty had filed a fresh complaint under Contai police station — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Earlier on July 9, the Bengal Police had started a fresh investigation into the death case of Subhabrata Chakraborty case of 2018. As per reports, Adhikari's bodyguard Subrata Chakraborty had allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver on October 13, 2018

Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard's suicide case

As per reports, Chakraborty had shot himself to death with his revolver at his Contai home on October 13, 2018, when Adhikari was the state transport minister. Suspecting foul play, the victim's wife has allegedly sought a probe into his mysterious death. The complaint has been lodged under sections 302 and 120B of the IPC. Adhikari, once a close confidante of Mamata Banerjee switched to BJP and defeated her in Bengal polls at Nandigram.

Previously in June, TMC filed a complaint against Adhikari alleging he and his brother Soumendu Adhikari were stealing relief material from Kanthi municipality. Based on TMC leader - Ratnadip Manna's complaint filed on June 1, Kanthi Police Station has filed an FIR. Manna who is a member of Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board has alleged that Soumendu Adhikari - former Kanthi Municipal chief had ordered to forcibly open the lock of the civic office's godown and 'steal' relief materials worth Rs 1 lakh.

Moreover, reports state that Suvendu's close aide Rakhal Bera has been arrested by Kolkata police for allegedly duping people financially in lieu of job offers. Based on one Sujit Dey's complaint, Bera allegedly promised Dey a job in Irrigation and Waterways Ministry, demanding Rs 2 lakh for it. Dey alleged that Adhikari and his associates had taken the money, but not provided him a job, as per reports. Kolkata police have stated that Bera was part of a criminal conspiracy with Chanchal Nandi and a few others and allegedly organised a fake job racket in 2019.

Currently, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is embroiled in a legal battle challenging the Nandigram poll result in which Suvendu won by a margin of 1737 votes. While the plea was being heard by Justice Kausik Chanda, Mamata sought his recusal claiming he was "an active member of the BJP". Chanda denied any conflict of interest but recused himself from it slamming the 'calculative, psychological and offensive attempt', fining the Bengal CM Rs 5 lakh. Mamata is now eyeing to be re-elected from her bastion - Bhowanipore via bypolls.

(Image: Twitter-@Adhikari1234Suvendu)