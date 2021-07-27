Cinematograph Act Row: Kamal Haasan In Delhi To Record Statement Before Standing Committee

In a bid to fight the Cinematograph Act 2021 tooth and nail, Makkal Needhi Mayyam (MNM) chief and renowned actor Kamal Haasan reached the national capital on Tuesday. He, as per sources, will be recording his statement against the draft bill before the standing committee.

The development comes after he expressed his disapproval in relation to the act on the microblogging site, Twitter, and urged people to voice concern regarding the same."Cinema, media, and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing, and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy," Hasaan, chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam, had stated in a tweet. He had added, "Please act, voice your concern for freedom and liberty. @MIB_India #cinematographact2021 #raiseyourvoice."

Apart from Haasan, many others like Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Vetri Maaran, Nandita Das, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee have voiced their disapproval towards the amendment draft on the pretext that it would take the liberty of the film industry.

Cinematograph Act 2021

The Cinematograph Act 2021 aims to bring about a change in the Cinematograph Act of 1952, which had brought into existence method of certifying films for public consumption- commercial films displayed in cinema halls and other public viewings, including the establishment of the Central Board of Film Certification.CBFC has nine regional offices that view, classify and recommend modifications and cuts to the movies before their release. They are assisted by an advisory panel elected by the Union government.

The process of film review by CBFC is a 3-step procedure:-

A regional member of CBFC reviews the film while being assisted by a member of the government-appointed advisory panel to determine the classifications and the revisions.

Disagreements between the regional office and the advisory panel, the issue is taken up by a revising committee of the CBFC.

If the second step towards resolution fails, it is taken up further by another revising committee or a chairperson of the board.

Through the Cinematograph Act 2021, the Central government will be accorded the power to reverse the decision of the Board. The draft states: "It is also proposed in the Draft Bill to add a proviso to sub-section (1) of section 6 to the effect that on receipt of any references by the Central government in respect of a film certified for public exhibition, on account of violation of Section 5B(1) of the Act, the Central Government may, if it considers it necessary so to do, direct the Chairman of the Board to re-examine the film."