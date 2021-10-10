Civilian killings sign of frustration by terrorists in Kashmir: BJP

Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) The recent targeted killing of civilians in Kashmir is a sign of frustration by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists post the abrogation of Article 370, the J-K BJP said on Sunday, urging minorities not to leave the Valley in panic.

“The BJP condemns the recent killings of minority community members by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The act is clearly a sign of frustration because of positive changes being brought in the valley after August 5, 2019 development,” BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi told reporters here.

Sethi, who was flanked by party MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, claimed that peace has largely returned to the Valley in the last two years, which has unnerved Pakistan and its terror stooges.

“The targeted killings is an attempt to stop resettlement of the Kashmiri Pandit community and also to force Sikh migration from Kashmir,” he said.

Sharma said terrorists on the directions of Pakistan are targeting people who are going back to Kashmir under different packages to create peace and development in the valley.

“Terrorists are also targeting migrant skill and unskilled labour to force their nefarious design of ethnic cleansing of minority communities from Kashmir and radicalise the situation. The Intended target is also to not allow democracy to come to the valley by creating a sense of insecurity in public to get the election process deferred,” he said.

The leaders requested the people not to leave the valley in panic and said “all efforts will be done to address their security concerns”.

They urged the administration to increase the security grid to have a more effective network of inputs and provide extra security to intended targets to ensure a sense of security and safety to all.

Meanwhile, senior Congress activist Raj Badyal, along with his supporters, joined the BJP in the presence of state unit president Ravinder Raina at the party headquarters here.

Badyal and his supporters were welcomed into the party fold by Raina and other senior party leaders. PTI TAS AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)