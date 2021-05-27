Clamour To Buy Vaccines, Fail, Play Blame-game? Read 3 CMs' & Rahul Gandhi's Letters To PM

As the battle against the second wave of COVID continues, the efforts of various state leaders to procure vaccines by themselves have not panned out as they'd planned and have only led them back to square one - proposing that the Centre be the one to procure them for everyone, and meanwhile lodging political attacks daily over the shortage. Earlier, the Union Government, as a part of its initiative to liberalise the COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country as the second wave had picked up alarmingly, allowed people above the age of 18 years to receive the jab along with those aged over 45 years and the frontline workers who were already eligible to receive the dose, and also allowed states and private entities almost a free hand in procurement and distribution. This decision had come amid significant clamour from Chief Ministers & leaders of various political parties to empower the states in this regard. Now, even as the same CMs have changed their stands and put onus (and blame) on the Centre once again, their letters to the Prime Minister have come under the spotlight once again.

How CMs tried to clamour over COVID vaccine supply

A series of letters written by the CMs for various states reveals how they attempted to clamour for a greater say on vaccine supplies before such authorisation was granted, only for them to meet a dead-end. Before the 'global tender rush' was permitted, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had written to PM Modi seeking the availability of vaccines outside the Centre's supply chain in addition to approving COVID vaccines that were globally recognised.

Similarly, other CMs also wrote to PM Modi over the last two months urging the Centre to allow their federal counterparts to procure vaccines from global makers. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had written to PM Modi on May 8 urging permission for states to procure vaccines from other manufacturers and asking the ICMR to set the medical framework with the FDAs of states within which they could procure vaccines available globally. Following this being permitted, even a municipal corporation like the BMC had floated a global tender. The BMC has actually managed more interest in its global tender than many states.

On May 12, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had written to PM Modi asking the Centre to urge global vaccine manufacturers to set up franchise operations in India, adding that national players could also be encouraged to opt for the franchise mode in order to increase the bulk of production.

Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia, who has been on a personal daily crusade over the Centre's shortcomings on providing vaccines to the national capital, had also attacked the Centre for COVAXIN stopping its supply to Delhi. On May 22, Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan noting that Pfizer, Moderna had rejected Delhi govt's request to procure vaccines and hence urged the Centre to come out with a centralised vaccine procurement and allocation policy- something that is already in place and is helmed by the Union Govt. Before he conceded that the Delhi had failed to get a response, pinning this on Pfizer & Moderna being unwilling to deal with a state, CM Kejriwal had already stated that the states had less bargaining power separately than they would have as a union.

While the CMs attempted to kickstart the process of procurement of COVID-19 vaccines individually, leaders of political parties too had their suggestions, however, unclear ones that evolved too quickly over a period of two months. For instance, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has asked for both centralising the procurement of vaccines while decentralising the distribution, and also for the Centre to give state governments a greater say in the procurement and distribution of vaccines.

What happened to the procurement plans of states?

In their attempt to procure vaccines on their own and to perhaps 'prove a point' to the Centre, various states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and others floated global E-tenders. However, the states made little-to-no progress in their attempts to individually procure vaccines as global makers categorically stated that they would not deal with state governments. Pfizer has noted that its supply agreements are currently with national governments & supra-national organisations, thereby answering the states' call to procure vaccines individually. US vaccine maker Moderna also cited a similar argument after refusing to deal with the Punjab govt. Barring Sputnik, the states have not received a positive response regarding the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and have since returned to attacking the Centre over this on a daily basis.

NITI Aayog busts myths on vaccine production, compulsory licensing

As India has already administered COVID-19 vaccines on more than 18.8 lakh people, member of NITI Aayog and Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) Dr Vinod Paul on May 27 addressed the seven myths floating regarding the nation’s immunisation campaign and dismissed them with facts. From the initial myth about the Central government “not doing enough” to purchase jabs from foreign nations to Centre “not allotting enough vaccines to the states,” Paul addressed all the false remarks and narratives with the work that the government has done to not only maintain ‘Largest Vaccination Drive’ but also to tackle the pandemic.

Addressing the claim of the Centre not approving globally available vaccines, the NITI Aayog member clarified, “The Central Government has proactively eased the entry of vaccines approved by US FDA, EMA, UK's MHRA and Japan's PMDA, and WHO's Emergency Use Listing into India in April. These vaccines will not need to undergo prior bridging trials. The provision has now been further amended to waive off the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries. No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller.”

COVID-19 vaccination drive in India

Till May 26, India has nearly administered 20.25 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 20,25,29,884 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 98,08,901 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 67,37,679 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,52,42,964 frontline workers have had their first dose while 84,00,950 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 56,26,09,143 people have got their first dose and another 1,01,11,128 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 5,73,45,128 people have been administered their first dose while 1,84,11,563 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 1,38,62,428 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.