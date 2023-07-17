Clash Between YSRCP, TDP Workers Over Alleged Illegal Takeover Of House

In a clash between workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, a serious allegation has emerged regarding the attempted seizure of a house belonging to one Jada Bhargav using fake documents. The incident, which took place on Sunday evening, has added fuel to the already tense political atmosphere in the region.

The land issue led the followers of the two parties to fight, and later they pelted stones at each other. Police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

YSRCP MLA accuses TDP general secretary of orchestrating illegal takeover

Narasaraopet YSRCP MLA, Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, spoke out about the incident, accusing TDP General Secretary Challa Subbarao of orchestrating the illegal takeover. "Challa Subbarao created fake documents on the house, claiming that he bought it for Rs. 75 lakh. They attacked the people in the house and forced them out," alleged Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, expressing his dismay over the violent turn of events. Further condemning the actions of the TDP, the YSRCP MLA stated, "Supporting Challa Subbarao, a rowdy sheeter, is not the right way. It is inhumane to attack people with sticks." He also urged the authorities to take swift action against those responsible for disturbing the law and order in the region.

The dispute escalated quickly into a physical altercation between the rival factions, causing public unrest in Narasaraopet. However, the situation was brought under control when the police arrived at the scene and intervened. Speaking on the political climate in the area, Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy accused the TDP of attempting to come to power by fomenting conflicts. "So far, we have not tortured anyone, we have not troubled anyone in four years. The time has come for us to hit the roads too," he said, hinting at the YSRCP's potential for mass mobilisation.

Authorities investigate the incident to restore law and order

The alleged incident involving the attempted house seizure and the subsequent clash has heightened tensions between the YSRCP and TDP in Palnadu district. As the matter continues to be under investigation, both parties remain at loggerheads, and the local administration faces the challenge of maintaining law and order.

