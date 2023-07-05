Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Congress Groups In MP's Gwalior Ahead Of Priyanka Vadra's Visit

A high drama was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after a scuffle broke out between the two groups of Congress workers over welcoming former minister Jaivardhan Singh. The minister had arrived in the city to take stock of the preparations weeks ahead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Gwalior visit which is scheduled for July 22.

Clash breaks out between two groups of Congress in MP's Gwalior

Former Minister Jaivardhan Singh got out of the railway station and reached the Central Park Hotel where a big group of Congress leaders gathered to meet him. The incident took place at 11:30 am on Tuesday in front of the hotel when a large number of Congress leaders reached the hotel to welcome him.

All of a sudden, Sanjay Yadav, nephew of former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav and councillor Mathu Yadav got engaged in a heated argument after which their supporters clashed with each other. The supporters hurled abuses and thrashed each other openly in the middle of the road. During the clash, they waved hockey sticks and even vandalised the vehicles of each other. Former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav and other Congress leaders rushed to the spot, intervened and stopped the quarrel.

Jaivardhan Singh expressed his disappointment over the incident stating that such clashes shouldn't happen within the party. He added that the most regrettable thing is that the senior leaders tried to make the workers understand but they refused, this should not have happened. Meanwhile, Sanjay Yadav pinned the blame on BJP.

After getting information about the scuffle, police reached the hotel and carried out an investigation. However, no complaint has been registered in the matter from both sides.

(This story is written by Satya Vijay Singh)