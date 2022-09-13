After hundreds of BJP workers were detained by police officials in Raniganj for heading towards Kolkata to join BJP's Nabanna march via trains, a brawl erupted between BJP workers and police inside the Bolpur railway station in West Bengal on Tuesday.

A massive clash was witnessed in several districts including Durgapur, Birbhum, Sealdah, Howrah, Santragachi, Raniganj, Barakar and Nandigram of West Bengal. Notably, the West Bengal Police has denied permission for the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march to the State secretariat. Police took several workers into preventive custody in Raniganj as the clash intensified.

Meanwhile, Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Abhijeet Dutta said, “Police has barricaded paths to railway stations and 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths.” Speaking about the Nabanna Abhiyan march, BJP’s Agnimitra Paul said, “Mamata Banerjee had been using police and administration against the rally. Since last afternoon, police has been stopping BJP workers from boarding trains and buses. We booked three trains with our money but the police officials are not allowing us to enter the station. Several BJP workers have been detained.”

Notably, West Bengal police have made heavy deployment of personnel to stop BJP’s Nabanna Abhiyan. The borders of Kolkata have been cordoned off with tight security to prevent the procession. Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police has turned the 5 km radius around Nabanna into a fortress.

The BJP's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will be led by its senior leaders including state party president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in WB assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Union Ministers of State Subhas Sarkar and Shantanu Thakur, MP SS Ahluwalia, MLA Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh and various others.

The saffron party has decided to take out three major rallies from Howrah ground, College Square and Santraganchi which will be led by Sukanta Majumdar, Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari respectively.

BJP hires special trains for supporters

The BJP has hired seven trains to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of West Bengal to join 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to the secretariat) on September 13 a rally to be taken out in protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government. Senior BJP leader and former state president of the party, Rahul Sinha, told PTI on Monday that all trains have either left from or would be leaving for their destinations in a few hours' time. He also claimed that the TMC-run administration was "trying to create hurdles in the way" of supporters willing to come to the city to join the rally.

Meanwhile, TMC's mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' has claimed Rs.2.84 crore has been spent in hiring the trains, questioning the source of such funds. Joy Prakash Majumdar, a spokesperson of the ruling party, said, "The BJP has taken crores of rupees from businessmen who escaped the country, and is probably using that money for its programmes. To my knowledge, the BJP spent around Rs 2,000 crore in 2021 assembly polls."