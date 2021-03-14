Clean Sweep For The Ruling YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh Local Body Polls

After a high battled campaign for the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation elections, the ruling YSRCP has swept the local body polls. YSRCP bagged all the three big corporations- Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam and Tirupati and other 9 corporations and also won 74 out of 75 municipalities, giving a befitting reply to the TDP and the BJP. This landslide victory of YSRCP clearly shows that after two years of rule, the influence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remains unchanged.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the people have blessed YSRCP with an overwhelming mandate as they have trusted the welfare activities implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last twenty months. He slammed Naidu for cursing people of the state before elections and leaving for Hyderabad on the day of results jumping ship and deserting his cadre.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy didn't campaign for ULB elections, haven't conducted a press conference, didn't release any video message seeking votes as he was confident that performance fetches votes, as it did.

After the massive win by the YSRCP, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy took to social media to express her feelings. She said, “Deeply grateful to the people of Vizag for supporting YSRCP candidates in the G.V.M.C Elections and for expressing your confidence and faith in CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, vision, and commitment to the development and progress of Vizag and the welfare of people.”

Celebration at YSRCP Central Party Office

As the results and trends poured from across the state showing a clean sweep by the YSRCP, celebrations broke out at the YSRCP Central Party Office in Tadepalli, Amaravati. All the party workers joined the celebrations, burst crackers, distributed sweets and danced on the drum beats to mark the victory of YSRCP.

The election results came as a big setback for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and also the alliance of the BJP-Jana Sena party.

After facing a defeat in the Andhra Pradesh local body polls, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter and urged the party workers to not be depressed looking at the current scenario. He said," If we work with the same spirit success will be ours in the coming days”.