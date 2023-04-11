Clear That You Are Now Limited To Being A Troll: Scindia To Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of being a "troll" after he sought to link him with the Adani row, and asked the Congress leader to answer three questions posed to him instead of levelling "unfounded" allegations and diverting people's attention from main issues.

The Congress hit back at Scindia for his troll jibe at Gandhi and said the minister had created a new identity for himself of a "cheap troll".

Scindia, once a confidant of Gandhi, said, "It is clear that you are now limited to being a troll." His remark came in response to the Congress leader's swipe on Saturday on leaders who have quit his party in recent years as he kept up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue.

"They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi and attached an image with the names of the leaders with that of Adani.

He cited the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony in his tweet.

Hitting back, Scindia asked why does not Gandhi apologise for his "derogatory" comments about backward classes? Instead, he says he is not Veer Savarkar and will not apologise. "Insult of a patriot and so much arrogance," the BJP leader said.

"The Congress has always pointed fingers at courts and why are you now putting pressure on them for your selfish interests," he asked.

"Why should the rules be different for you? Do you consider yourself a first class citizen? You are so consumed by arrogance that appreciating even the importance of these questions is beyond your understanding," Scindia said, targeting Gandhi.

Other leaders mentioned in Gandhi's tweet have also attacked him, with Sarma saying that he will file a defamation case against the Congress leader.

Reacting to Scindia's remarks, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said a person who gets people much older than him to touch his feet and call him Maharaj is giving knowledge on manners.

"People make a mistake by accusing your family of traitors, because your name is the biggest in the list of traitors," she said, slamming Scindia.

"As long as the Congress was in power, you enjoyed power and then being an opportunist joined the BJP, why? So that he can remain a minister, get a government bungalow? This greed for power is your real identity," Shrinate said in a tweet in Hindi.

"You are so engrossed in sycophancy...It is your compulsion to speak against Rahul Gandhi, otherwise you will be thrown out of the BJP. You are nothing more than an ungrateful, selfish, opportunist who is greedy for power. But today you have created a new identity - that of a cheap troll," she said.