'Clock' Will Stop Working In Baramati In 2024: Maharashtra BJP Chief Targets NCP Again

Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said that "clock", which is Nationalist Congress Party's poll symbol, will stop working in Baramati in the 2024 general elections as his party would wrest the seat.

He also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not done any favour by carrying out the development of Baramati, his hometown, as it was his "duty" to do so since he got elected from there for decades.

"Baramati constituency is in Maharashtra. Therefore, like other seats, the BJP has focused its attention there. I will visit Braramati every three months now. In 2024, the 'clock' will stop in Baramati for sure. We have won Amethi, now we can win Baramati," Bawankule said during an interaction with editors and selected journalists here.

"If Sharad Pawar has carried out development in Baramati, he has not done any favours. If he was elected from there for 40 years, it was his duty to develop the constituency," he added.

Baramati in Pune district has been the stronghold of Sharad Pawar who had represented the constituency multiple times, including his days in the Indian National Congress. His daughter Supriya Sule is the sitting MP and nephew Ajit Pawar is the MLA.

The BJP has launched a campaign to boost the party's base in more than 140 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country including Baramati and 15 other seats in Maharashtra.

During his Baramati tour last week, the state BJP chief had said that his party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena combine will win the constituency in the 2024 elections along with more than 45 out of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

Bawankule denied that senior Congress leader and former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan was in touch with the BJP.

"Prithviraj Chavan is not getting the right treatment in his party. As he has spoken against some wrong things in his party, he has been made to sit in the fourth-fifth row even in the state legislature.

"This kind of treatment given to a former chief minister is not right. This does not happen in BJP. However, as Chavan is unhappy and he has criticised his party, it does not mean that he is in contact with the BJP," Bawankule said.

Later in the day, Bawankule said during a programme that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis should lead the state as the chief minister in future.

"In future, Fadnavis should lead as the chief minister of the state...Fadnavis is a loyal and able activist (of the party). We should salute his leadership and therefore, he should lead the state in future," he said during the programme.

He was replying to a remark made earlier by NCP office-bearer Gajanan Shelar that Bawankule should lead the state as the chief minister.