CM Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav take oath as members of UP Assembly

Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took oath as member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

After Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, who has been named as the Leader of the Opposition, took oath as MLA.

While Adityanath won the recent state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly constituency.

Pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri administered oath to members in the House. PTI AR SNS DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)