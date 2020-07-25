UP CM Adityanath Reviews Preparations In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan On Aug 5

Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the historic Ram Mandir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday to review the preparations. The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and seers as well. CM Adityanth also visited the Hanuman Garhi to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman.

"We all have come together for this work. There was a massive movement for the Ram Janmabhoomi under VHP, RSS and all saints. Ayodhya has had a massive impact on India and the world. Have big preparations for August 5, the moment has come after 500 long years," the UP CM said on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be present along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other prominent personalities who are set to visit Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5. The prominent guest list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, former BJP President Murli Manohar Joshi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP leader Uma Bharti. Sources also reported that the guest list has been kept short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only 12-15 VVIPs have been invited including the aforementioned leaders.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Hanuman in Hanuman Garhi. pic.twitter.com/bfhulUdR62 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2020

'Not more than 200 people'

According to Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, the "Bhoomi Poojan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Swami Govind Dev Giri highlighted that to ensure social distancing, only 200 people will be present for the ceremony including 150 invitees. He informed that before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple. All chief ministers will be invited to the programme, he told ANI.

Ram Mandir Trust formation & meetings

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

