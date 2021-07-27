CM Adityanath Visits Kalyan Singh At Lucknow Hospital Again; Ex-UP CM Still Critical

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditanath paid a visit to former minister of state Kalyan Singh who is currently on life-saving support. Kalyan Singh is currently hospitalised at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). The UP Chief Minister came down to Lucknow and enquired about his health status on Tuesday, July 27.

Kalyan Singh's current health condition

Singh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGIMS on July 4. In a bulletin released by the hospital, it notified that the ex-Governor of Rajasthan's health was still critical. It further stated, "He has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants." The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, the bulletin added.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the hospital due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. He was previously seeking support at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The Director of the Institute Prof R K Dhiman has been keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health. Earlier on Tuesday, a health advisory post had stated that Singh had been on a non-invasive ventilator after suffering from breathing problems. A course of antibiotics and antifungal drugs has been administered for the treatment of sepsis in Singh's blood, according to the report

Important Personalities pay a visit to former UP Head.

Along with Yogi Adityanath paying a visit to Kalyan Singh, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani paid a visit to SGPGIMS as well. Singh had a normal conversation with the hospital, the bulletin stated. Suresh Khanna, J.P Nadda along with BJP's national secretary BL Santosh and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the ones who visited the ailing minister this month. In his political career with BJP, Kalyan Singh, 89 has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and several terms as MLA from Atrauli for Jana Sangh, Janata Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party. He was appointed Governor of Rajasthan on 26 August 2014.