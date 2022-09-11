CM Adityanath Wishes RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday greeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 72nd birthday.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji, the honourable Sarsanghchalak of the world's largest organisation @RSSorg with the goal of making 'Akhand Bharat', and working for promotion of cultural and social values," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bhagwat was born on September 11, 1950 at Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

"Praying to lord Shri Ram for your healthy and long life @DrMohanBhagwat," Adityanath said.

Bhagwat is the sixth Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

