Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh Announces Key Decisions Post Cabinet Meeting To Fight COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the decisions taken in the crucial cabinet meeting on Friday on strategies to curb the COVID-19 spread. Currently, India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) count is at 6761 - with Punjab reporting 101 cases. Apart from the Markaz returnees, Punjab is also tracing 64,000 NRIs who have returnede to India in the past 4-5 months.

Following are the decisions taken in the meeting-

- Addition of 2000 new purchase centres.

- Approval of Punjab Clinical Establishment ordinance to ensure compliance of clinical standards and protocols.

- Constitution of 15-member task force of professionals to prepare strategy exit from lockdown.

- Direct promotion for students of Class 5th to 8th.

Punjab Cabinet Unanimously Approves Extension Of Lockdown In State Till May 1

Confirming extension of the lockdown to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Punjab cabinet on Friday also unanimously approved extension of state lockdown till April 30. The state's special chief Secretary KBS Sidhu, informed that the current lockdown has been extended for an additional 21 days from Friday, ordering strict enforcement of the same.

BREAKING:



PUNJAB CABINET @capt_amarinder UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES EXTENSION OF PUNJAB CURFEW/ LOCKDOWN till 30 April, 2020/ 1st May, 2020.



Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement. — KBS Sidhu, IAS, Spl. Chief Secretary, Punjab. (@kbssidhu1961) April 10, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 6039 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 515 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1364. 206 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'. With the rise in the number of cases, the Centre and several states are mulling extending lockdown.

