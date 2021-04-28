CM Amarinder Singh Dares Sidhu To Contest 2022 Election Against Him From Punjab's Patiala

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him from Patiala in the next elections. Punjab CM who has been keeping quiet over Sidhu finally broke his silence and said in a press release that any sort of indiscipline within the party would not be tolerated. He added that Sidhu has no claim over the PPCC chief or deputy CM’s post. The Assembly polls in Punjab will take place in 2022.

'BJP won't take him back': Punjab CM

The CM challenged Navjot Singh Sidhu to clarify whether he is a member of the Congress party.

"If yes, then his continuing rant against his Chief Minister and the government amounts to gross indiscipline. Congress dissident ought to choose the side he was on because in Congress he is indulging in breaking the discipline of the party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't take him back and as far as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is concerned, they are also peeved with him, " Amarinder Singh told ANI.

The Punjab Chief Minister has also mentioned that if Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to contest against him, he is free to do so, but that would only lead to Sidhu meeting the fate of General JJ Singh who lost his deposit in the election. BJP's General (retd) JJ Singh, contested the 2017 election against the CM, With just 11.1 per cent of the votes he finished with over 60,000 votes behind Captain Singh.

'Sidhu won't be PPCC Chief': CM Amarinder Singh

The Chief Minister also lauded Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar and said that he is doing a good job and discharging his responsibility well. So, there is no question of Sidhu being appointed in Sunil Jakhar's place.

"It has been just four years when Sidhu joined the Congress and as such there are many people who have started their careers with the Youth Congress who are much senior to him hence how can he be given post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's President," he added.

Punjab Imposes Night Curfew

On April 26, in the wake of ascending COVID-19 figures, Captain Amarinder Singh announced a daily lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am and also a weekend lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am. The CM said that the Cabinet decided to impose more stringent curbs and a lockdown in the wake of a continuous and rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. CM urged everyone to stay indoors and cooperate.

COVID Cases in Punjab

On Tuesday, Punjab reported 100 coronavirus deaths, the biggest fatality count in a day this year, as 5,932 fresh cases took the state’s infection count to 3,51,282, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 8,630 people have died from the infection in the state.

