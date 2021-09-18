CM Amarinder's Resignation Raises Security Concerns In Punjab; BJP Keeping Close Watch

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping a close eye on the developments in Punjab following Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation on Saturday, 18 September 2021. With assembly elections just months away, the equations in Punjab have changed and the BJP is likely to 'wait and watch' rather than make any hasty move.

The top leadership in the party is keeping an eye on the situation in the state, which is slated to go to the polls early next year. There was some anticipation in Congress circles about the Chief Minister's resignation due to the unrelenting factionalism.

The BJP is keen on maintaining political stability in the crucial border state to ensure that radical elements do not gain ground. As infighting continues in Congress, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh accused the party of causing political instability in the state.

"The situation today in Punjab is because of Congress. Today there is more instability. They have forgotten that it is a border state and Pakistan is sending arms and ammunition and drugs. It is fortunate that we have the Modi government at the Centre and NIA is deflating their plans," he said.

The BJP has termed Captain's resignation as a "panic reaction" of the Congress high command to salvage the situation ahead of assembly polls, which indicated that the state's ruling party is a 'divided house'. In a statement released on Saturday, Chugh said that the Congress would be decimated in the upcoming assembly elections and no fire-fighting can help it.

The saffron party has expressed confidence that the people of Punjab, having lost trust in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as well, will bring the BJP to power next year, as it alone can give 'a stable and progressive government' to the state.

Who will be the next Punjab CM?

Meanwhile, Congress is looking for an interim Chief Minister to govern Punjab ahead of elections. According to sources, former PPCC President Sunil Jakhar is one of the front runners for occupying the CM post while others like Congress MP Ambika Soni and MLA Vijay Inder Singla are also in the race. Irrespective of the CM face, the assembly elections will be fought by the Congress leadership and not the interim CM.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, tendered his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Party leaders involved with state affairs told PTI that Amarinder Singh has not shown any indications of joining BJP.

