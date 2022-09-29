Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday fled the NDMC meeting midway after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal confronted him over the Aam Aadi Party (AAP) government's claims of developing schools in the Delhi CM's constituency.

In a video shared by Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal who is also an NDMC member, Kejriwal is seen silent while Chahal questions him on the conditions of schools. The BJP leader said that his inquiries were based on an RTI he had filed to investigate Kejriwal's financial support for NDMC schools in his constituency. In the clip, Chahal claims that Arvind Kejriwal has made no contribution to the NDMC schools from his MLA funds. Chahal repeatedly asked the AAP supremo to answer his question, however, Kejriwal said nothing.

Unable to withstand the questioning of the BJP leader, a few moments later, the Delhi Chief Minister walked out of the NDMC meeting without replying to Chahal. It is pertinent to mention that according to the RTI filed by Chahal, from 2015-16 to 2021-22, CM Arvind Kejriwal has never visited NDMC schools. It also stated that the CM did not utilise any MLA funds for the schools' development in his constituency.

BJP slams Kejriwal for walking out of NDMC meeting

Attacking Arvind Kejriwal for stepping out of the NDMC meeting midway, the BJP has launched fresh salvos against the Delhi CM and his party. The IT in charge of the saffron party, Amit Malviya took to his Twitter and said that Kejriwal fled from the meeting because the AAP leader could not answer the questions raised during the meeting.

NDMC member @KuljeetSChahal confronts Kejriwal with information revealed in RTI, which shows that Delhi CM hasn’t utilised his MLA fund to improve the condition of schools in his constituency, hasn’t been part of any review.



Kejriwal, unable to answer, fled from the meeting… pic.twitter.com/CdLPov5j7V — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP's national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda called Kejriwal's move a "desperate measure to hide its failed education policy" and said that this will only bring out further truth about AAP’s "double standards". He said, "Conveniently, Delhi CM walks out when faced with hard-hitting questions by NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal."

Conveniently, Delhi CM walks out when faced with hard hitting questions by NDMC member Shri @kuljeetschahal.



Desperate measures to hide its failed education policy & #DelhiLiquorScam will only bring out further truth about #AAP’s double standards.#FailDelhiModel pic.twitter.com/rZDK1GXH0E — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) September 29, 2022

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "Had Kejriwal's Delhi model been successful, he would not have run away from NDMC council meeting today. Revealed by RTI- Kejriwal did not do any development in his New Delhi Vidhan Sabha schools with MLA funds, nor did meetings with teachers!" Taking a jibe at the AAP supremo, Sirsa added, "Kejriwal Ji education revolution won't come just by publishing news in NY Times."