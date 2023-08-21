CM Ashok Gehlot Appears Virtually Before Delhi Court In Defamation Case Filed By Union Minister Shekhawat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared virtually before a Delhi court in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. During the brief hearing, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed the complainant to supply certain documents to the accused and adjourned the matter for a week.

The direction was given on an application moved by the counsel appearing for Gehlot seeking supply of the documents. “Counsel for the accused has moved an application for supply of deficient documents/ illegible documents. Copy supplied to the complainant. The complainant undertakes to supply the deficient/ legible copies by the next date of hearing,” the judge said and adjourned the matter for August 28.

The court had on August 7 summoned the Congress leader following Shekhawat's complaint over Gehlot’s remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam. The 'scam' is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.