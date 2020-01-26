Republic Day: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Remembers Sacrifices Made By Freedom Fighters

As India commemorated its 71st Republic Day on January 26, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remembered the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence and laid the foundation of a sovereign and democratic republic.

Let us remember and salute all who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence & laid foundations of a Sovereign, Democratic Republic based on principles of socialism, secularism to secure justice, liberty, equality, fraternity for all its citizens. #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/5A1u7B9tfy — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 26, 2020

PM Modi and HM Amit Shah extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day, Jai Hind!'. Later in the day, PM will be visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate to pay tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also extended his wishes to the citizens.

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

Grand Republic Day celebrations

The day is celebrated across India with great fervour. The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath before the President of India.

This year, amid the presence of Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the national capital to represent the 71st Republic Day Parade of India as a chief guest, the country is all set to showcase its military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress on display at the majestic Rajpath.

The 90-minutes parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the 21-gun salute. The march will begin from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, via the traditional route of Rajpath.

