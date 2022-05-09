CM Ashok Gehlot Plays Down Violence In Rajasthan's Karauli; Says 'happened Just For 1 Hr'

Amid the ongoing socio-political escalation in some parts of India, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot highlighting the Jodhpur and Karauli violence has claimed that the whole country is under the fire of violence. He further added that it becomes difficult for the state administrative body to function amid violence. Gehlot claimed that the opposition party in the state viz. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is stressing the matter and due to the stress, the state government is finding it difficult to manage things. CM Gehlot playing down the Karauli violence stated that it happened 'just for 1 hour.'

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, speaking further about the two incidents of strife which took place under his government in one month, said that the state government is currently conducting an intensive investigation and the perpetrators of the violence will not be spared. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gehlot asked why PM is silent. CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Why PM is not speaking on violence? Why has he yet not condemned it?"

Jodhpur and Karauli violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on May 2 night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence.

On April 2, communal clashes had broken out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly came under stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a minority community-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.