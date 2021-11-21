Last Updated:

CM Ashok Gehlot Seeks To Calm BSP-turned-Congress MLAs Miffed With Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig

The BSP-turned-Congress MLAs have complained that they have not been given space in the new Cabinet despite helping the government come to power.

Kamal Joshi

Four BSP-turned-Congress MLAs Wajib Ali, Lakhan Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Joginder Awana are miffed with the Rajasthan government after not finding place in the new Cabinet. The MLAs have also dialled Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, sources told Republic. Meanwhile, Rajendra Singh Gudha, also a BSP-turned-Congress MLA, has been appointed as a junior minister.

The BSP-turned-Congress MLAs have complained that they have been not given space in the new Cabinet despite helping the government to come to power. Notably, these MLAs skipped the oath ceremony.

Speaking to Republic TV before the oath ceremony, BSP-turned-Congress MLA Wajib Ali, said, "Those who have corruption charges on them are being inducted in the cabinet. Hope they strengthen the party and government. We are not disappointed. We were elected due to the people's support. Congress did not make us important". The 6 rebel MLAs who had voted for the Gehlot government in its vote of confidence had recently opposed Sachin Pilot's demand for cabinet expansion, meeting Congress High Command.

'Tried to give maximum representation to all communities'

To pacify upset MLAs, CM Gehlot said, "We have tried to give representation to all communities - SC, ST, OBC and minorities in the new Cabinet. We will try to adjust the maximum number of MLAs in different boards and corporations or make them parliament secretaries."

15 ministers take oath in Rajasthan

In a major cabinet rejig in the Rajasthan government, 15 MLAs took as ministers on Sunday at a function in Jaipur. The ministers, who were administered the office of office by state's governor Kalraj Mishra, include 11 cabinet ministers and four junior ministers.

This development comes after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made all cabinet ministers resign on Saturday and submitted a new list of ministers to the Governor. Of the 15 new ministers, five are from the Sachin Pilot camp and six from the Ashok Gehlot camp.

MLAs who took oath as Cabinet Ministers:

  • Hemaram Choudhary
  • Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya
  • Shakuntala Rawat
  • Govind Ram Meghwal
  • Mahesh Joshi
  • Ramlal Jat
  • Vishvendra Singh
  • Mamta Bhupesh
  • Tikaram Juli
  • Ramesh Meena
  • Bhajan Lal Jatav 

MLAs took oath as Minister of State:

  • Murari Lal Meena
  • Zahida Khan
  • Rajendra Singh Gudha
  • Brijendra Ola 

