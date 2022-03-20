CM Ashok Gehlot's Son Vaibhav Rubbishes Fraud Allegations; Links Case To 2023 Elections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot on Sunday reacted to the FIR filed against him in Maharashtra over cheating allegations. Calling it a manipulated story, Vaibhav said false allegations were being levelled against him due to the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections scheduled next year.

"I have no information and no connection to the case in which my name has been dragged into the media. We all know that as the elections approach, false allegations, as well as manipulated stories, surface. But I continue to work for the public," said Vaibhav Gehlot, who is currently serving as the chairman of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Earlier today, it was reported that a case has been filed against Vaibhav and 16 others for allegedly duping a Maharashtra resident of crores of rupees. Sushil Patil, a Nashik-based businessman, claimed that the persons from Rajasthan and Gujarat including CM Ashok Gehlot's son and Gujarat Congress worker Sachin Valre fraudulently obtained Rs 6.80 crore from him. Patil said the money was taken on the pretext of landing him a contract with the Rajasthan government.

“An FIR has been filled by a person named Sushil Patil alleging that he has been duped by crores of rupees,” Riyaz Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector, Gangapur Police Station confirmed to ANI.

Providing details about the fraud, the complainant said, "Vaibhav Gehlot sought my partnership in a private limited company dealing with government contracts. I invested Rs 6.80 crores through that company. When the returns on my investment stopped, I started contacting them. A video call was arranged between me and Vaibhav Gehlot where he assured me of returns to my investment."

BJP demands clarification from CM Gehlot

Patil has also sought government protection saying he was apprehensive of his security after registering the FIR.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a clarification from Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over the case. "The name of the chief minister’s son is being heard in this Marathi news, the honourable chief minister must clarify. The people of Rajasthan wish to know only the truth," BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted citing a Marathi news video clip. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also demanded that Ashok Gehlot reveal the truth about the case involving his son.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: Twitter