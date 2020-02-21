'Pro-Pak Sloganeer At Owaisi Rally Had Maoist Links, Will Book Organisers': CM Yediyurappa

Commenting on student activist who raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at an anti-CAA rally, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Friday, has claimed that the activist - Amulya Leona had links with Maoist groups. Moreover, he claimed that it was important to investigate the organisation who supported Amulya. Sources have reported that the Bengaluru police will also book the organisers and some people present on stage at the Owaisi rally against CAA-NRC-NPR.

Karnataka CM claims 'Sloganeer had Maoist links'

Sources report that the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is currently probing into Leona's alleged Maoist links. Moreover, sources report that Leona hails from Chikmangaluru and has openly stated that her statements were according scripts given to her by several groups supporting her. She has currently been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being charged with sedition.

"Bail should not be given to Amulya (who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, yesterday). Her father has also said he won't protect her. It is proved now that she had contacts with Naxals. Proper punishment should be given," said Yediyurappa.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has confirmed that those who organised such an event and gave Amulya a platform to make such a statement will be booked. Moreover, he added stringent conditions will be put forth to prevent such incidences. The police is also mulling to tighten the conditions to hold such protests, report sources.

Activist raises 'pro-Pak' slogans

Earlier on Thursday, Leona had disrupted an address by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at a Bengaluru anti-CAA rally. Visuals show that the 19-year old student had grabbed Owaisi's mike and raised certain slogans during the address, which led to Owaisi reprimanding her and the police taking her away. The activist who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.

Owaisi condemns 'Pro-Pak' slogans

Condemning Leona's statement, Owaisi demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event. He also reaffirmed that he and his party were not related to or endorsed Leona's remark. The Hyderabad MP maintained that for AIMIM it was always 'Bharat Zindabad' and they had nothing to do with Pakistan.

