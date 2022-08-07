CM Baghel Demands MGNREGA In Rural Areas With Less Than 20,000 People At NITI Aayog Meet

On August 7, at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel has demanded that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) be implemented in rural areas that are located near cities and in cities with a population of not more than 20,000.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or MGNREGA is a labour law and social security measure that aims to guarantee the right to work.Earlier in July, Secretary at the Ministry of Rural Development Nagendra Nath Sinha had said MGNREGA played a significant role in helping rural people cope with the pandemic stress, generating for them more total workdays in comparison with the pre-pandemic time.

According to the CMO Chhattisgarh's Twitter account, CM Baghel also asked, in the interest of the employees, a return of the deposits made into the New Pension Scheme as well as the revision of the royalty rate on major minerals, including coal.

While touching upon the topic of GST, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that the tax system has caused a loss of revenue to the states. He further requested that the GST compensation grant be continued even post June 2022, for the next five years.

PM Modi chairs 7th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog which is underway at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre.

Several important issues, including presentations on the National Education Policy (NEP) are being held during the session, which is also the first in-person NITI Aayog council meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources, drafts and presentations are expected by state authorities on the NEP, its implementation issues, and how it can be made in compliance with the states. The meeting is also expected to take up crop diversification, including the country's goal to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil. This assumes significance given that India imports nearly 65% of its edible oil requirements, which places significant dependence on an important part of the country's diet.

“The agenda of the meeting, inter alia, includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oil seeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy–school education; implementation of the National Education Policy–higher education; and urban governance,” NITI Aayog said in a statement.