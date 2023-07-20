CM Baghel Irked By PM Remark, Says Why Mention Chhattisgarh When Speaking On Manipur Incident?

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to defame Chhattisgarh by allegedly comparing the law and order situation in violence-hit Manipur to that of the poll-bound Congress-ruled state. He was reacting to the PM's statement over the alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur, which has been witnessing violent clashes between ethnic groups for several months now.

A May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state has caused nationwide outrage. Speaking on the shocking incident, the prime minister in New Delhi requested all chief ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanism in their respective states, especially to protect women.

Modi also mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both ruled by the Congress and where assembly polls are due by the year-end, while calling for boosting law and order, and protecting women. Asked about the PM's statement mentioning Chhattisgarh, Baghel told reporters, “Manipur has been burning for the past three months but Prime Minister ji did not speak about it even once. For the first time he spoke about the incident for 36 seconds. Instead of speaking about Manipur, he dragged Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. He should have spoken about the incident of Manipur for which the entire nation is worried.”The PM recently visited Chhattisgarh and in his political speech he did not speak about the law and order situation in the central state which remains peaceful, said the Congress leader.

"Even (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, who has visited Chhattisgarh many times, never mentioned about the law and order situation in the state in his speeches. Suddenly, today he (PM) compared Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both bound for assembly polls, with Manipur. (A Manipur-like) situation does not exist in Chhattisgarh. He did not speak a word on murders in court and hospital premises in Uttar Pradesh or on mistreatment of tribals in Madhya Pradesh (both states ruled by BJP)," said Baghel.

The PM had been busy in electioneering and foreign trips, and does not have time to visit Manipur, he said. "How the PM can level baseless charges and link the law and order situation in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with that of Manipur?" Baghel asked.

The prime minister just wants to divert people's attention from the Manipur issue, said the CM. "Chhattisgarh is a peaceful state. What is happening in Manipur is a different thing. It cannot be compared with Chhattisgarh. An attempt is being made to defame Chhattisgarh which is unfortunate," added Baghel.