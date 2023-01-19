'CM Baghel Must Resign, His Political Career Is Indulged In Corruption,' Says BJP's Moonat

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office integrated complex, former minister and state spokesperson Rajesh Moonat came down heavily on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said that the facts which are coming out in the NAN scam cases are shocking.

BJP leaders also demanded the resignation of CM Baghel and to sack of corrupt officers involved.

Claiming it to be a disgusting incident in the global history of politics, Moonat said, "Allegations and ideological differences are common in politics, but if the entire government and administration are blamed as conspirators behind a person, his family and people related to him, then it is not an exaggeration to say that this is the most disgusting incident in the global history of politics."

Slamming Baghel, he said that information received through a private media house, on the basis of the WhatsApp chat between the people of the administration and the government was found that the Bhupesh-led government hatched a huge conspiracy regarding the NAN scam.

Hitlist was created to target certain people

He also stated that a hit list was prepared against certain people and they were forced to obey the order. "A hitlist was made to target certain people, just like a betel nut killer, everyone was asked to target the names written in this hitlist, the one who obeyed got a promotion as a reward and the one who did not obey was sent to jail. Work done," he said.

Consapiracy hatched against former Chhattisgarh CM Dr. Raman Singh

He claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh and his family. He said, "Bhupesh Baghel had hatched a conspiracy against former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh ji and his family under a well thought out conspiracy."

Moonat added, "To gain power, Bhupesh had engaged his army of corrupt officials to gather false evidence to tarnish the image of the then Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh." Moonat also said that the truth of Bhupesh Baghel has come out in front of everyone.

Moonat said, "Today, on the basis of the investigation done in the last years and their facts, the truth of Bhupesh Baghel and his fingerprint officers has come in front of everyone."

Chhattisgarh CM's entire political career indulged in corruption

BJP leader also claimed that Chhattisgarh CM's entire political career revolved around corruption and said, "Now it is clear why Bhupesh Baghel is so scared of the investigating agencies because, in his political career, he has indulged in corruption in violation of the law to such an extent that the fear haunts him as to when the truth will come out."

Moonat pointed out, "Baghel has done something similar in the case of the NAN scam as well, in 2015, when the names of two senior officials surfaced in the NAN scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party government took immediate action and filed a charge sheet against them."

Moonat praises BJP over zero-tolerance policy

Lauding the efforts by the BJP, he said, "While the BJP has always worked against corruption by adopting the policy of zero tolerance, Bhupesh Baghel, while looking for opportunities in this corruption too, defied the political norms and colluded with the corrupt officials against the government."