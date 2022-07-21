CM Bhagwant Mann Promises To Make Punjab 'gangster-free' After Attari Encounter Success

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on July 21 lauded the Punjab police officers for the Attari encounter, promising to get rid of the gangster culture in the state. In a video address shared on Twitter, CM Mann stated that the anti-gangster force, the Punjab police, and the SIT had worked together to take down Sidhu Moosewala's murderers, and affirmed that he is committed to Punjab's peace as the Chief Minister.

"We had promised the people of Punjab that we will make the land drug-free and addiction-free. We also said we will free the state from gangster culture. All of this was a result of the gangsters that were raised by previous governments. We have adopted a strict policy and gormed an anti-gangster task force. We already have our SIT and Punjab police force," said CM Mann.

"Sidhu Moosewala, my little brother was murdered brutally. Those sharpshooters who murdered him, we traced them and bravely took them down. We had warned them to surrender but they fired on the police. After 3-4 hours, both were killed. I guarantee that since you have trusted me with a heavy majority, I will make this land colourful again. We will not spare even one gangster. Punjab's peace and brotherhood are my responsibility. I commend the officers," he added.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਕਲਚਰ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਾਤਮੇ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ..ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਬੱਚੇ-ਬੱਚੇ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਮੇਰੀ ਹੈ..



ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਅਤ ਮਾਹੌਲ ਦੇਣਾ ਸਾਡੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਹੈ..ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਤੋਂ ਹੱਸਦਾ-ਖੇਡਦਾ ਰੰਗਲਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਹਾਂ.. pic.twitter.com/WwlZ92q07w — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 21, 2022

Punjab encounter

On Wednesday, a fierce encounter broke out between a team of the Punjab Police and the two gangsters in the Chicha Bhakna village of Amritsar district. The two accused identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh were involved in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. They were gunned down by the police team after a heavy exchange of fire.

During the encounter, three police officials - Head Constable Surinder Pal, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Suhdev Singh, and journalist Sikander Mattu also sustained injuries. Meanwhile, an AK-47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter and a forensic team also reached the site for further investigation.

Republic TV on Thursday accessed inside details of the Attari operation which suggest that gangster Manpreet Singh was about to hurl a hand grenade at the police when he was shot at. Sources have revealed that an AK rifle, AK magazine, two pistols with magazines and several AK and pistol rounds have been recovered from the two neutralised gangsters by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police. A team of forensic experts visited the house where two gangsters were killed.

Image: PTI