CM Bhupesh Baghel Lauds The Spirit Of Brave Jawans, Says 'We Will Uproot Maoists'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday expressed confidence in the Armed Forces and lauded the confidence of soldiers for facing the Maoists bravely in the Sukma encounter. As many as 17 security personnel were martyred in an encounter that began at 1 PM on Saturday in Sukma district.

"We are proud of our soldiers who faced the Naxalites bravely. I salute the jawans for fighting bravely and offer my condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. The incident has empowered our soldiers, and we will uproot the Maoists," CM Bhupesh said.

Earlier in the day, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister visited the Rama Krishna Hospital in Raipur to meet the security personnel who were injured in the encounter, in Sukma district. Chhattisgarh Police said total of 17 security personnel, including five Special Task Force and 12 District Reserve Guards lost their lives in the encounter. They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with Maoists.

CM Bhupesh on people violating Section 144 orders

Speaking of people who were stepping outside their homes despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in wake of Coorvairus pandemic, CM Bhupesh Baghel urged the people to act as responsible citizens and adhere to the rules imposed by the government.

"As the number of Coronavirus cases rises in the country, it is advised that people extend their cooperation in fighting against Coronavirus. I appeal to the citizens to act responsibly and to continue cooperating with the government, as they have done in the last three days," CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

The Chief Minister said that the foreign returnees are also advised to stay inside their homes for two weeks. He added that the decision is being well appreciated by the people of Chhattisgarh.

