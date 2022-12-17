CM Bhupesh Baghel Stands With BJP Over Pak FM's Remark; 'This Is About Our PM & Nation'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday lambasted Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto over his offensive and personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Condemning Bhutto's statement, Baghel stated that a befitting reply must be given to the Pakistani minister as no one has the right to make such a statement about the Prime Minister of our country.

"I condemn the statement made by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, a befitting reply must be given. No one has the right to make such a statement about our Prime Minister. We've different political ideologies but this is about Nation and Modi is our Prime Minister," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP slams Pak minister

Speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said, "Bilawal Bhutto is a politically insignificant External Affairs Minister of a failed state called Pakistan, which is the net exporter of terrorism to the world. To stay relevant in his domestic politics and to capture some international headlines at the international level, this insignificant political person has resorted to making derogatory remarks against the Indian Prime Minister."

Speaking on the matter, Union minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi also said, "Mr Bhutto should first start recounting the acts of terrorism in his own country where the agencies and his own ancestry have created terrorism. This is the desperation of Mr Bhutto which is making him speak the language he is using."

Following the outrage over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP workers on Saturday staged protests across the country. The party cadres on Friday as well staged a protest outside Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi.

Bilawal Bhutto's derogatory attack on PM Modi

Responding to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s sharp swipe at Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against PM Modi.

"I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India," Bhutto said.

Bhutto's remark came after Jaishankar reminded the world how Pakistan had hosted 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden and is sponsoring terror activities in India including the 2001 attack on the Indian parliament.