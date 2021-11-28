CM Biplab Deb Thanks People Of State For BJP's 'remarkable' Win In Tripura Civic Polls

After the ruling BJP bagged a landslide victory in Tripura civic polls by winning all 14 urban bodies, Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday, November 28, thanked the people of the state for their support. Terming the win as a 'blessing of Tripura people', Biplab Deb said that these blessings motivate the government to work harder for the development of all 37 Lakh people of the state.

Expressing gratitude for the BJP's win in Tripura civic polls, "I am thankful to all the people of Tripura & Dev Tulya karyakartas of BJP for their affection and support. I consider your votes to BJP's Tripura unit as blessings and these blessings motivate us to work harder for the development of all 37 Lakh people of the state".

I am thankful to all the people of #Tripura & Dev Tulya karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura for their affection and support.



I consider your votes to @BJP4Tripura as blessings and these blessings motivate us to work harder for the development of all 37 Lakh people of the state. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 28, 2021

He further said that it's a remarkable win for BJP in Agartala Municipal Corporation Election as the party won 51 out of 51 seats.

Deb said, "People of Agartala have shown abundant confidence in the double engine government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Massive victory for ruling BJP in Tripura Civic polls

On Sunday, November 28, the ruling BJP swept the civic body elections in Tripura as it won 329 seats out of the total 334 seats while the TMC and regional party TIPRA won one seat each. Officials of the State Election Commission informed that the counting of votes for the 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies was carried out today and the BJP won 217. It was further said that in the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), the BJP established an absolute majority by winning all 51 seats.

Altogether there are 334 seats in the urban local bodies, including 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation, 13 municipal councils, and six Nagar panchayats in the state. Trinamool Congress had secured less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the 2018 Assembly elections.

According to reports, in order to maintain law and order, a three-tier security arrangement with personnel from the Central Armed Police Force, Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) was made.

(Image: @BJPBIBPLAB/TWITTER)