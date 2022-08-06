CM Bommai Accuses Congress Of Indulging In 'rowdyism' Over BBMP Reservation Matrix Protest

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a swipe at Congress over the latter's ruckus in Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru pertaining to Bruhat (Greater) Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) reservation matrix and said that the party has the culture of rowdyism.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "Congress has the option of challenging the BBMP reservation matrix in the court. Instead, the party has barged into Vikasa Soudha and indulged in rowdyism. How appropriate is this? This shows the Congress culture. Everyone will condemn it."

Notably, the Supreme Court ordered the Karnataka government to publish a ward-by-ward reservation list on Thursday to let the State Election Commission start the formation of local governments as soon as possible in accordance with BBMP Act, 2020 and constitutional parameters. The court had ruled that the State Election Commission may begin that process within a week after being notified of the ward delimitation and/or determination of reservation to be provided for the OBC category on the basis of the recommendation made by the dedicated Commission, whichever is later.

Reacting to this, Bommai said that the reservation matrix has been prepared in accordance with the 2015 High Court order. He further underlined that Congress also did the same when they were in power. "Congress had also done it when they were in power. They should introspect on what they had done. We all know what had happened in each constituency," Bommai told reporters.

Congress irked over BBMP reservation matrix

According to media reports, the Congress workers on Friday barged into the principal office of the urban development department while protesting against the ward-wise reservation for the BBMP. Accusing the ruling BJP of misusing its powers in the civic body delimitation process and ward-wise reservation, the state wing of Congress said that BJP is doing it for its own political aim and not for the welfare of Bengaluru. The Grand Old Party's state wing leaders also noted that the delimitation exercise was done by then BJP MLAs and MPs rather than the revenue department officials.

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader DK Shivakumar "BBMP should have listed the reservation for the elections according to the population. But the list has been published in such a way that Congress should not win and BJP should benefit. In reservation, social justice has been blown to the hilt, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, Women have been cheated."

Karnataka Congress Working President Ramalinga Reddy claimed that over 3,000 objections were submitted regarding ward reallocation but the government did not consider them.

