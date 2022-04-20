CM Bommai Announces Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport To Be Named After Former CM Yediyurappa

The soon to be completed Shivamogga airport will be named after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, announced Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday. He also stated a decision to the effect has been taken by the state cabinet.

Bommai after inspecting the works at the airport said all measures will be taken to dedicate the airport to the people by December 2022. He added, that the necessary proposal to name the airport after BS Yediyurappa will be sent for approval to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), "The project has been taken up under the Udaan programme. Modern ATC equipment would be installed and the airport would have night landing facilities," informed CM Bommai.

BS Yediyurappa's contribution in setting up the Shivamogga Airport

CM Bommai said, Yediyurappa had begun working on the plans for the Shivamogga airport way back in 2006-07, "He had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07 and the real work was started in 2020. Yediyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga including the airport. It would become one of Karnataka's proud airports," he said.

Basavaraj Bommai recalling the keen interest BS Yediyurappa took in establishing a greenfield airport at Shivamogga, also acknowledged the contribution of the former CM in bringing many infrastructure projects to the former CM's home city.

Airport will bolster the development of Shivamogga

The Airport will be helpful in the development of Shivamogga, said CM Bommai, "The airport would give a big boost for education, health services and industrialisation of Shivamogga. The airport would have the longest runway of 3,299 metres after the Bengaluru airport. It would be an airport or international standards where airbus could land".

Controversy regarding the design of the Airport

The controversy over the design of the Airport cropped up when some state BJP leaders shared the design of the alleged lotus-shaped blueprint of the Airport and commented they were proud of the proposed design. Taking objection to the 3D sketch, Congress and other opposition parties showed reservations as the design of the Shivamogga Airport resembled Lotus, the party symbol of the BJP.

However, Shivamogga Member of Parliament BY Raghavendra later clarified, "The design is based on petals of the flower. Not based on the lotus. It is just a flower shape and has been approved by the Airport Authority of India," he said.

