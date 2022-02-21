CM Bommai Assures Thorough Probe Into Shivamogga Murder; Dismisses 'calls For Resignation'

In his first response on the Shivamogga murder, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, assured that a thorough investigation will be done in the case. He said that there were some leads which the police were chasing in the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and police is probing into the case.

Karnataka CM: 'Thorough probe underway'

"The incident took place last night. The investigation is underway and there are some clues. Action will be taken soon," said Bommai. Dismissing ex-CM Siddaramaiah's demand for his resignation, he said, "He always talks illogically". The incident comes amid the current faceoff between Hijab-clad women students, saffron-clad students and college authorities over a ban on hijabs in classrooms. Currently, Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi.

Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa condemned the murder saying, "4-to 5 people are accused. The arrests are going to be made soon. Strict action should be taken against this". Hindu group - Vishwa Hindu Parishad has declared state-wide agitation over Harsha's murder and RSS too has demanded strict action into the issue. Congress' Siddaramaiah has demanded the resignation of both CM Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over the activist's murder.

Meanwhile, BJP minister KS Eshwarappa blamed Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's provocative speech for it. Stating that the murder was done by Muslim goons, Eshwarappa added that DKS' allegation that a saffron flag had replaced the national flag in Shivamogga school was the reason for the murder. DKS has retorted to it by calling Eshwarappa a 'mad man'.

Bajrang Dal activist murdered

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by some unknown miscreants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal gathered outside the hospital and started protesting the murder. RAPF, police deployment has been done across the district and the state govt has urged people to remain calm and not raise tensions. Jnanendra also visited Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga and consoled Harsha's grieving family members.