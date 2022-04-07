CM Bommai Says Further Discussion On Karnataka Cabinet Rejig To Be Held Next Week

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, stated on Thursday that he had a comprehensive conversation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda about his cabinet reshuffle and that a follow-up meeting will be conducted next week. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was on a two-day visit to the national capital to meet with union ministers and party leaders, said that he held a meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda on the matter of cabinet expansion. Speaking to reporters before leaving for Bengaluru on Thursday, Karnataka CM Bommai informed them that further discussion would be held during Nadda's visit to Karnataka for the state party executive committee meeting.

"I had a broad discussion on cabinet expansion. The party top brass has obtained all the information. Nadda ji has said further discussion would be held during his visit to Karnataka for the state party executive committee meeting," he said.

Bommai further added that the party president would make a final decision after discussing top officials and the BJP National General Secretary after deliberating on the subject at the party's state executive committee meeting on April 16-17.

"Nadda ji also asked me to make all preparations for the state executive committee meeting and discuss on how to prepare to face the next assembly elections," the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka cabinet rejig

After the conclusion of assembly elections in five states, the pressure continues to mount on Karnataka’s CM Bommai over the cabinet rejig. Meanwhile, some legislators have even suggested that the Karnataka cabinet would be overhauled soon, like in Gujarat, to make room for new faces ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year in the state.

There are currently 30 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the CM, against the sanctioned strength of 34. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was recently in the state, had set a target of 150 seats to Karnataka BJP leaders for 2023 assembly elections in the state, where the ruling party is eyeing to return.

"The core committee discussed preparation for the next elections and organizational work. He (Amit Shah) has given us guidance to implement the action plan aimed at BJP winning 150 seats (in the 225 member assembly) in the next election. He has given us guidance about the preparations for next elections,” the state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel was quoted as saying by PTI.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul Gandhi, who was also in Bengaluru, set a target of 150 seats for Congress for the Karnataka assembly election in 2023.

