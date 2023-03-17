CM Bommai Says Will Stop Maha’s Health Insurance Scheme In Disputed Border Villages

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, March 15, said that the Karnataka government would stop the Maharashtra government from offering its health insurance scheme in 865 border villages.

The Eknath Shinde government recently announced an additional 54 crore for implementing the "Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana" in the border villages of Karnataka, which the neighbouring state is claiming for itself. CM Bommai’s statement came in response to Congress' criticism of his administration's alleged inaction in this regard.

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai retaliated on Thursday, March 16, and said that the Eknath Shinde administration will continue to work to assist the Marathi-speaking people in providing health facilities in response to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that he would take action to prevent Maharashtra from offering the health insurance scheme in 865 border villages.

"Talks on 865 villages on the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra are already going on. The matter has also been before the Supreme Court before. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called on the chief ministers of both states to find a compromise solution. If the Karnataka government takes any action to stop these facilities, we will anyhow keep trying to help the Marathi-speaking people provide health facilities," he said.

Border conflict

Since 1957, when states were reorganised along linguistic lines, there has been a border dispute. In their respective legislatures, both Karnataka and Maharashtra had passed resolutions asserting their claims to the border villages. Belagavi, which was a part of the former Bombay Presidency, was claimed by Maharashtra since it contains a sizable Marathi-speaking population. More than 800 Marathi-speaking villages that are today a part of Karnataka were also claimed by it.

According to Karnataka, the linguistic boundaries drawn in accordance with the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report are definitive. Also, Karnataka constructed the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha there, emulating the Vidhana Soudha and the location of the State Legislature and Secretariat in Bengaluru, as evidence that Belagavi is a fundamental part of the state.