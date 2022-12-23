CM Bommai Tears Into Sanjay Raut Over 'will Enter Like China' Remark, Dubs Him 'traitor'

Amid the simmering border dispute with Maharashtra, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday ripped into Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over the "will enter Karnataka like China entered India" remark and called him a "Chinese agent".

Addressing the state assembly, CM Bommai said, "I will call him (Sanjay Raut) China Agent. Sanjay Raut is a China agent. He is a traitor. Sanjay Raut is a Desha Drohi. In this federal system, if someone says he will illegally enter another state means this is an attempt to destroy the federal system, unity and integrity of this country."

Deepening his attack, CM Bommai said, "What to call that person other than a traitor? Talking so cheaply may be his way but we will not entertain him. He does not have even a value of a ‘Kaudi’ (penny)."

Sanjay Raut is spoiling the unity & integrity of the country, I doubt if he's in favour of China? He is an agent of China, he is a traitor. We will take legal action against him if he keeps talking like this: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai



Karnataka CM slams Sanjay Raut over controversial remark

The Karnataka Chief Minister who was addressing the Assembly on the border dispute with Maharashtra said that if the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader continues to make such remarks against Karnataka then they will initiate legal action against him."If he keeps talking like this then we will initiate legal action against him," Bommai told the state assembly.

"If you come like China then we will retaliate like Indian soldiers.” Earlier, speaking to reporters, Bommai said everyone knows what importance should be given to Raut, who is known for giving provocative statements," Bommai said.

Notably, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Wednesday stoked a row when he said they would enter Karnataka just like China entered Indian territory.

"The way China has invaded (Indian territory), we will do the same in Karnataka. We do not need anyone’s permission to do so,” Raut told reporters in Delhi. Adding further he said, "We want to resolve the issue through dialogue but the Karnataka chief minister is setting everything ablaze (with his statements)."

It is pertinent to mention that the Karnataka assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution over the border issue with Maharashtra stating that legal action will be taken against any minister of Maharashtra if they continue to make statements over the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)