Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday dubbed the Hubballi violence a 'bigger controversy' and stated that the state government had taken the issue 'very seriously.' The Karnataka CM gave out a stern message on the prevailing violence in the state and asserted that the perpetrators will confront stern action.

Responding to the reporters at a press conference, CM Bommai stated that the state government is keeping a strict vigil to maintain the law and order situation in the state and that the clashes that transpired in Hubballi over the circulation of a fake post are being probed. He further informed that the investigating government officials are scrutinizing the involvement of various organizations in the incident.

'Karnataka Model adopted'

The Hubballi region in Karnataka was marred by violence on April 16, (Hanuman Jayanti), after an objectionable, fake post was circulated on social media. The communal fake post was purportedly circulated to instigate the people of a particular community.

"If a police station is attacked in an organised manner by a mob, then it is a serious matter. We are investigating the roles of various organisations. Our police have already recorded their statements. In the next few days, we will expose those who were behind it," the CM said.

Amid the ongoing trend of the BJP-led administrations bulldozing properties of alleged perpetrators across different states, Basavaraj Bommai was asked if his administration is also mulling adopting a similar strategy. "We adopted strong measures in the wake of the DJ-Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru. It will be a Karnataka model," Basavaraj Bommai added.

Hubbali violence

As incidents of violence were reported from many cities in India on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, April 16, Karnataka's Hubballi region also witnessed a mob going on a rampage outside a police station, pelting stones at police vehicles, a hospital, and a temple over an alleged social media post.

CM Bommai on rising concerns over COVID outbreak in Karnataka

Besides, taking cognizance of the rising COVID-19 cases in the southern state, CM Bommai stated that the central government had directed the state to be cautious and ramp up testing. The national COVID curve has consistently moved upward for the past eight to 10 days.

"Prime Minister himself will address the chief ministers through video conference on the COVID situation in the country and the measures to be taken. Taking lessons from the three COVID-19 waves in the past, experts have stressed the need to be careful," the Chief Minister said. He added that a COVID-19 protocol will be prepared to tackle the disease.



Image: ANI/PTI