CM Channi Continues To Face Heat On 'Bhaiya' Remark; BJD MP Says 'not Constitutional'

Odisha’s Biju Janta Dal MP Prasanna Acharya jumped in the simmering row on incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya’ comment on Thursday, February 17, and opined that the Chief Minister’s statement is not in line with the Constitution.

Contending Channi’s remark urging people to ‘not allow Bhaiyas from UP & Bihar in the state’, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that every Indian citizen is entitled to move freely across states and take up employment anywhere in the country.

"Prime Minister is absolutely right. India is one nation. People born in any state can work in any other state. There is no restriction. The country runs on Constitution and the Constitution gives the right to every citizen of India to settle anywhere in the country. It is surprising how can a chief minister make such a statement."

The BJD leader said the Constitution does not prohibit the people of one state to work, run a business or settle in any other state. "I do not think that statement given by CM Charanjit Channi fits the Indian tradition and the provision of the Constitution," the BJD MP added.

PM Modi’s jibe at CM Channi

This comes after several BJP leaders raised questions on the statement given by Congress’ CM face of Punjab. Joining the chorus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked the incumbent CM Channi for pitting people against each other and noted that the tenth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh was born in Bihar’s Patna, while Saint Ravidas was born in UP’s Banaras.

Channi attempts to justify disputed statement

In order to subside the controversy that had erupted ahead of the Punjab elections, three-term MLA from Chamkaur Sahib clarified on Thursday that his statement was blown out of context and his comment was directed at AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

"My statement was in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences, invoking chaos. But those from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states, who come to Punjab and work here, the state is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why showing it in the wrong light is not right," said Charanjit Channi

What was Punjab CM Channi’s ‘Bhaiya’ remark?

Row over CM’s remark erupted after he made the same while addressing a gathering alongside Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. CM Channi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win."

Priyanka Vadra, too, faced backlash for not objecting to the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite hailing from UP and rather ‘enjoying it.’

(Image: ANI)