CM Channi's Cabinet List Yet To Be Finalized; Pinky Requests Sonia To Reshuffle Name List

Tussel in Punjab Congress continues. CM Channi's cabinet list is yet to be finalized as there is no mutual agreement witnessed regarding the names prosed. While Punjab CM Channi has announced that the new cabinet will be sworn in on Sunday.

Earlier, six MLAs had written to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asking him to induct MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet over corruption allegations. And now, Parminder Singh Pinky wrote to Sonia Gandhi to drop the names who are already positioned in Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

According to recent updates, sources suggest that Kuljith Singh Nagara and Paragat Singh's names are cropped from the cabinet list.

Cabinet members list not finalized?

According to sources, a cabinet list was prepared and approved by Rahul Gandhi, which was re-worked and signed by Rahul Gandhi again. As per the list, several ministers from the Amarinder Singh Cabinet like Balbir Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sadhu Singh Dharmasot and Sundar Shyam Arora were dropped from CM Channi's cabinet.

In a span of 2-3 days, CM Channi had visited Delhi four times to submit his list of the council of ministers to the Gandhis. As per sources, Brahm Mohindra, Rana Gurjeet, Manpreet Badal, Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbir Singh Sarkariya, Aruna Choudhary, Gurkirat Kotli, Raja Warring, Razia Sultana, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Sangat Singh Giljiyan, Kaka Randeep Singh, Pargat Singh and Kuljeet Singh Nagra have been suggested for the new cabinet. The list had been submitted by CM Channi to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday afternoon.

Charanjit Singh Channi - the new CM of Punjab

On Monday, the 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni too took the oath.

Channi, the Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide of Navjot Sidhu.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Speaking to the media, Amarinder Singh had said, "They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting here in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government." He added, "It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust".

(Image- PTI)