The rift between Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi intensified on Monday after the latter refused to accept the resignation of Advocate General Amar Preet Singh Deol. His ouster was one of the main demands put forth by Sidhu for a possible rapprochement with the party top brass after being ignored for the CM's post. The former swashbuckling batsman was peeved at APS Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

When Deol met the CM after submitting his resignation, the latter asked him to continue and work on important cases. Sources attributed this U-turn in Congress' stance to Sidhu's fresh outburst against Channi at a Mahasabha organised by the Samyukta Hindu Mahasabha headed by former party MLA Ashwani Sekhri. Asserting that the people of Punjab do not require lollipops, he called for a roadmap for the state's resurgence.

This was perceived as a dig at the Punjab government's decision to reduce the power tariff for consumers having up to 7 kW load connection by Rs.3 per unit. While this is set to benefit 69 lakh consumers, it will cost the public exchequer to the tune of Rs 3,316 crore. Moreover, Channi announced an 11 percent hike in dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners. Arguing against freebies towards the end of a government's tenure, the Punjab Congress president raised questions about the state of Punjab's finances.

Hinting at his claim for the top post in the scenario of Congress winning the 2022 Assembly polls, Navjot Sidhu remarked, "One CM was thrown, and another was picked. You have to understand who is gold. The real workers of the party are working on the soil, you have to pick them from the ground and crown them for Punjab. Otherwise, I am there (main hoon na)."

Congress hopeful of resolving rift

On September 30, Navjot Sidhu accepted Charanjit Singh Channi's offer for talks and held a long discussion with him at the Punjab Bhawan. The then AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat expressed hope on October 1 that the crisis will end soon and claimed that "Sidhu says a lot of things in emotion". After Sidhu met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on October 15, Rawat declared that the former has withdrawn his resignation.