Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde dialed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray offering his party a position in the cabinet, sources from Republic Media Network have learned. It has been revealed that Shinde's Shiv Sena has proposed two cabinet seats to Thackeray's MNS, an offer that comes after the two leaders have been in talks for a while. The development comes just hours after the Supreme Court gave a major setback to former CM Uddhav Thackeray by rejecting his plea seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including Shinde.

Notably, both the leaders have been staunch supporters of advancing the 'Hindutva' ideology and carrying forward the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bala Saheb Thackeray. While Shinde showed his stance on the matter by separating from the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP-led Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Raj Thackeray did the same with his demand of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in response to those on Mosques. The two also connect with mutual respect for Shinde's mentor Anand Dighe who believed that Raj Thackeray was capable of preserving Bala Saheb's legacy.

It is also worth noting how Raj Thackeray expressed his joy after Shinde's appointment as the CM and cautioned him to "be alert" and "take measured steps". "Providence has given you this opportunity. I hope you will prove it with your performance", the MNS chief's message stated.

CM Shinde to prove majority on July 4

Meanwhile, CM Shinde is yet to prove his majority during a trust vote which is scheduled to take place on July 4. The voting was initially scheduled for July 2 but the decision of the postponement was taken after Shinde took oath as the new CM on Thursday. Notably, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has crossed the majority mark of 145 in the 288 membered assembly. In the 2019 elections, BJP had won 105 seats out of the total but failed to form a government owing to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (56 seats) aligning with NCP (54 seats) and the Indian National Congress (44 seats).