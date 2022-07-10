CM Eknath Shinde Vows To Bring 'acche Din' In The Lives Of Common People Of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said he will utilise his Chief Minister's post to give justice to the people of the state and will work hard to bring "acche din" into the lives of the common people.

After returning from his Delhi visit where he met PM Modi and BJP's top leadership, CM Shinde arrived in Pune on Saturday. Addressing a gathering of supporters at Hadapsar near Pune, CM Shinde said, "I will use my Chief Minister’s post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring ‘acche din’ into the lives of common citizens. We will take forward the Hindutva of Balasaheb and the teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe."

Former local Shiv Sena corporator Pramod Bhangire, who has joined the Shinde-led faction of the party, had organised a felicitation for CM Shinde at Hadaspur as the latter was on his way to Pandharpur. As the supporters welcomed the newly elected CM with drums and other instruments, CM Shinde asked the organisers not to play them while pointing out that three persons from Pune have died in the flash floods near the Amarnath shrine cave and asked everybody gathered there to observe a moment of silence to pay them homage.

Eknath Shinde meets PM Modi

On Saturday, the newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This comes after the Shinde-Fanavis duo met President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda earlier in the day. Both the leaders concluded their national capital visit after meeting PM Modi.

Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on PM Narendra Modi."

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @mieknathshinde and the Deputy Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis called on PM @narendramodi. @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/i2ljZTeuFB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 9, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Maharashtra CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis arrived in the national capital late on Friday evening to meet the Prime Minister, President of India and the top brass of the BJP. This comes at the time when there has been a lot of buzz over the expansion of the council of ministers after the formation of the new Maharashtra government earlier this week.

Notably, Shinde announced on Saturday that he would expand his council of ministers after discussions with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis next week and exuded confidence that he would complete his tenure in office.

(Input with ANI and PTI)