CM-elect MK Stalin Announces 'frontline Worker' Status For Journalists In Tamil Nadu

In a big development on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu CM-elect and DMK chief MK Stalin announced that all journalists in the state will be considered as frontline workers. Moreover, he added that they will get all rights that frontline warriors are entitled to. This implies that journalists working in Tamil Nadu might be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on priority. Until now, states such as Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal and Uttarakhand have designated journalists as frontline workers.

MK Stalin remarked, "All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives even during rains, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu. All privileges and rights given to frontline warriors will be given to them". Currently, there are 1,20,444 active novel coronavirus cases in TN while 10,72,322 patients have been discharged and 14,346 COVID-19 deaths have been reported. A day earlier, the TN government announced fresh curbs to contain the COVID-19 crisis applicable from May 6-20.

Here are the new COVID-19 curbs in TN: