West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
TAMIL NADU
LATEST TRENDS
-
234
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

CM-elect MK Stalin Announces 'frontline Worker' Status For Journalists In Tamil Nadu

In a big development on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu CM-elect and DMK chief MK Stalin announced that journalists in the state will be considered as frontline workers.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Stalin

PTI


In a big development on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu CM-elect and DMK chief MK Stalin announced that all journalists in the state will be considered as frontline workers. Moreover, he added that they will get all rights that frontline warriors are entitled to. This implies that journalists working in Tamil Nadu might be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on priority. Until now, states such as Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal and Uttarakhand have designated journalists as frontline workers.

MK Stalin remarked, "All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives even during rains, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu. All privileges and rights given to frontline warriors will be given to them". Currently, there are 1,20,444 active novel coronavirus cases in TN while 10,72,322 patients have been discharged and 14,346 COVID-19 deaths have been reported. A day earlier, the TN government announced fresh curbs to contain the COVID-19 crisis applicable from May 6-20. 

Here are the new COVID-19 curbs in TN: 

  • Night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am in which vehicles will be allowed to ply only for medical services, essential services and to ferry passengers from Rail/Air
  • All government and private offices will function with 50% capacity 
  • Complete lockdown on Sundays where vegetable shops, meat/chicken shops and all other shops will be closed
  • Meat shops, fish stalls and fish markets will be allowed to function only from 6 am to 12 pm 
  • During the Sunday lockdown, parcel food shall be permitted in restaurants from 6 am to 10 am, noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm
  • All cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls will remain closed
  • Beauty parlours, spas, salons, barber shops in all corporations shall not be operational
  • Spas in rural areas will not be operational
  • All religious places will be closed for visitors
  • Local and outstation tourists shall not be permitted in all tourist places
  • Gardens, zoological parks, museums and monuments will remain closed
  • Only takeaway service will be permitted in restaurants
  • All social, cultural, entertainment, and educational events will be prohibited and indoor, outdoor stadiums will be shut
READ | COVID-19 aid flights to India have been delayed, says US Department of Defense
READ | Odisha govt to prioritise COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries awaiting 2nd dose amid surge
READ | US Congressman urges Biden Admin to send AstraZeneca jabs to India amid COVID-19 surge
READ | Serum Institute of India kickstarts phase one trial of nasal COVID-19 vaccine in UK
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND