CM Face Secondary, Only Face We See Is PM Modi's: Dr Saha After Taking Oath As Tripura CM

New Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha after taking oath on May 15 stated, "We have already started working for Assembly elections in 2023. CM face is secondary, for us, We keep PM in front," adding that the upcoming elections are not a challenge for the party because of the development work done by former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and PM Narendra Modi.

It's important to note that in a swift change in leadership, BJP on May 14 changed the Chief Minister of Tripura months before the Assembly elections in the state. Former CM Biplab Kumar Deb stepped down and was replaced by Dr Manik Saha.

Dr Manik Saha replaces Biplab Kumar Deb as Tripura CM

Dr Saha took the oath of office on May 15, becoming the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura at Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Talking to ANI, he exuded confidence in PM Modi and said, "We have already started working for Assembly elections in 2023. The upcoming election is not a challenge for us, it may be for the other party because the work that PM Modi and Biplab Dev have done for the state, the same work will be continued. CM face is secondary, for us, the only face we see is PM Narendra Modi's, we do all the work by keeping him in front, we are all soldiers and we work according to the decisions taken by the party. BJP does not work for elections, we work for the people."

As per sources, former CM Biplab Kumar Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya after he was asked to leave because of differences with the high command. In a few hours, the name of Rajya Sabha member and state party president Dr Manik Saha was announced as the new CM of the state.

The entire exercise of the transition of leadership was conducted under the supervision of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde.

Notably, a professor of dental surgery, Saha has been entrusted to guide the party to victory in the state assembly elections that will be held next year.

"The party is supreme. I respect the decision of the party and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding me. I will continue to work for Tripura's overall development," said Biplab Deb after Manik Saha's appointment as the Chief Minister.

IMAGE: ANI