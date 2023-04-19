CM Gehlot Addresses Congress Workers, Says Don't Be Distracted By Politics

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asked Congress workers not be distracted by politics and focus on helping people getting access to welfare schemes.

Addressing a daylong workshop at the Birla auditorium here, Gehlot said party workers should spread awareness about the "inflation relief camps" going to be organised in the state from April 24.

The chief minister said party leaders working hard in this regard will be rewarded.

He also cited a survey, saying the Congress will win the upcoming assembly elections in the state, according to party leaders.

Information regarding the schemes and programmes of the state government will be given to people and registration of beneficiaries will be done in the camps, party leaders said.

AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, AICC and PCC delegates, MLAs, former MPs and MLAs and other leaders are present in the workshop.