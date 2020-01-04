CM Gehlot Evades Questions After Dy CM Pilot Takes Responsibility For Kota Infant Deaths

Hours after Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that the Congress-led government in the state must take the responsibility of the deaths of infants in Kota, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has evaded the question. Republic TV has confronted Gehlot on Saturday and has asked him to comment on Pilot's admission. The Rajasthan CM, however, did not comment and walked away from the stage.

Kota infant deaths: Sachin Pilot contradicts CM Gehlot, admits 'can't blame BJP’

Dy CM Sachin Pilot says 'We must take responsibility'

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, while visiting the JK Lon Hospital in Kota where 107 infants have died stated that one must take responsibility for the tragedy. Contradicting CM Ashok Gehlot who has made several insensitive comments like - 'Infant deaths common', Pilot said that the government's approach should have been more compassionate. Moreover, differing from Health minister Raghu Das's stance that the previous govt had created lapses, he said that he pointed out that the Congress govt had been in power for the past 13 months and hence should not shift blame.

Kota infant deaths: Sachin Pilot contradicts CM Gehlot, admits 'can't blame BJP’

Health Minister visits Kota

Previously on Friday, the State Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas slammed the hospital authorities for not upgrading their equipment. The minister along with the State Health Minister Raghu Das visited the hospital and held a meeting with the authorities. Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that 'Centre was willing to step in', while the CM has meanwhile not visited the hospital where 107 infants have died till date.

Kota infant deaths: 'Centre ready to step in' says Union Health Min; death toll now 103

Lack of staff, Lack of oxygen

Earlier on Tuesday, the three-member committee comprising Dr Amarjeet Mehta, Dr Rambabu Sharma, and Dr Sunil Bhatnagar cleared the hospital saying that the hospital was short of beds, functioning at 150 percent of its capacity. Apart from these, NCPCR report has revealed broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside the hospital campus and acute shortage of staff. Moreover, the majority of the nursing staff's services are being terminated as they are contractual employees and that crucial time has been wasted in getting the necessary oxygen supply to the infants. There are also lack of incubators and oxygen cylinders in the hospital.

Kota infant deaths rise to 104, 'no need for state health min to visit', says CM Gehlot