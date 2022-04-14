CM Gehlot Justifies Tejasvi Surya's Detention On Way To Karauli; 'BJP Adds Fuel To Fire'

Countering BJP leader Tejasvi Surya's claims that PFI was allowed to carry out a procession around Karauli but members of BJP were prevented from continuing the Nyay Yatra, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that his administration was inclined towards preventing any further clash after the Ram Navami fiasco.

Stating that feud and detention at the Dausa-Karauli border were in view of peace in the area, the Congress leader referred to Karauli clashes during festivities on April 10 and deemed them as deplorable.

"What has happened in Karauli is unfortunate and I condemn it. These people only know how to add fuel to fire. Right after Karauli clashes, I conducted a meeting with the police and administration. I gave instruction that this type of incident does not repeat," he said.

"Who gave you right to demolish houses? Even PM or CM don't have that power": CM Gehlot on Khargone clashes

CM Gehlot also mentioned that he was utterly taken aback and disappointed in seeing the fold of events in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone wherein illegal part of the construction was allegedly demolished by miscreants and the footage of the same went viral on the internet.

"I was watching on television last night when I saw how they demolished the houses. People whose houses were demolished were crying, they are poor people," CM Gehlot said while asking, "Who has given you the right to bulldoze? Even the Prime Minister or Chief Minister do not enjoy this power. Only law can decide such matters after due investigation, how dare they? he asked.

"You have said they are accused, their name has come. So sit back, the law will do its work. Those who are happy by seeing these clashes, you could also suffer on another day," he continued.

BJP spokesperson hits back; says Congress bias

Furthermore, he posed questions on the ongoing 'trend of CBI, ED raids' in the country, under the aegis of the BJP-led centre. "Today, the country is not good. They (BJP) never consider BR Ambedkar, but today, they are celebrating his Jayanti for the sake of politics," he further stated.

Retaliating to CM Gehlot's stance on Ram Navami's clashes in Karauli and Khargone, National Spokesperson BJP Gaurav Bhatia said the Rajasthan CM should comment on sensitive topics only after he has read the law. "But he is busy doing Soniya chalisa (anthem) all day," Bhatia said.

Congress fears that if they speak against a community, their vote banks will diminish. "This government is against Hindus. There is law in Madhya Pradesh, let agencies take appropriate actions," he added.