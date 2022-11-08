CM Gehlot Responds To Alleged Mass Conversion In Jaipur; 'Happens In All States'

Hours after the 'mass conversion' racket came to light from Rajasthan's Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seemed to be in denial mode and stated that such conversion incidents are reported from almost every state. Gehlot is currently in Himachal Pradesh and is campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"Conversions are happening in almost every state and is not a big deal. This is nothing. I have not received any major input regarding the incident," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press briefing in Himachal.

Further speaking on the BJP promising to bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Himachal if chosen to power, Gehlot said, "The saffron party has left with few weapons and UCC is one of them. This will not work this time."

Gehlot's comments came amid reports that nearly 400 families in Rajasthan's Jaipur have been allegedly converted. As per Republic's investigation, it has been learnt that an attempt is being made to convert the Dalits and other people from economically backward societies of the state by propagating anti-Hindu messages.

BJP hits out at Gehlot

Hitting out at the Congress-led state government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Satish Poonia while speaking to Republic TV said, "It's not the first incident when a conversion case came to the fore. Various conversion has taken place in Congress tenure. Such incidents occur only in Congress tenure. This is a matter of concern."

Further criticising CM Ashok Gehlot's government, Poonia said, "The government provides safeguard to such people. Such incidents occur only when the government protests such individuals who propagate such mentality. Either this is true or else the law condition of the state is really weak."

'Mass conversion' in Rajasthan's Jaipur

According to sources, a man, who is a preacher of Christianity, has allegedly converted into Christianity nearly 400 families in Rajasthan's Jaipur by propagating hate and anti-Hindu messages. Notably, no police action has been initiated yet.

A resident of Vatika village, Amit, who helped in exposing the alleged conversion, told Republic, "On 28th October, a big event was held in the name of Bhajan Sandhya. A large number of people were gathered and attempts were being made to convert them into Christianity. We agitated against the man. Till today, he is absconding and the police could not catch hold of him."

"Around 400-500 families from our village were trapped. He used to tell women not to wear sindoor, bindi, or bangles. He would ask people not to worship certain deities. He would encourage people to have non-vegetarian food during pujas," he added.