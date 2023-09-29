CM Gehlot Urges PM Modi To Enact Social Security Law At Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a social security law at the Centre and said India would become a "vishwaguru" or world leader only when starvation and malnutrition end in the country.

Addressing the National Conference of Nursing Council at Birla Auditorium here, Gehlot said everyone in the nation should get social security along with health services and education, adding that there should be no shortage of water and electricity.

He added that India will become a global leader only when "hunger and malnutrition will end in our country", asserting that "the 'Right to Social Security Act' should be implemented at the Centre.” Referring to other welfare schemes, including gas cylinder for Rs 500, 100 units of free electricity and Annapurna food kit to poor families, Gehlot said they were not needed if the right to social security was made a law in the country.

The chief minister said the opposition leaders in the poll-bound state are misleading people by calling these schemes as 'revadi' (freebies).

Gehlot said that the state government has been able to bring such schemes only because of its excellent financial management.

“We have given what the public needs. We have given good governance in every sector," he added.

He said the Congress will come to power in Rajasthan once again.

“I can feel the mood of the public for the upcoming elections. I am confident that you all bring our government to power again," said Gehlot.

The assembly elections are to be held in the state later this year.